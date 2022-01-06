15 PSG personnel tested positive for COVID-19, says Palace

PSG says those who tested positive came from holiday break and “not detailed in any way with the President”

(Eagle News) — Malacanang said “a number of positive cases” among Presidential Security Group (PSG) personnel had been recorded, particularly among those “who came from holiday break.”

In a statement on Thursday, January 6, the Palace said that 15 PSG personnel “have yielded positive test results” after taking RT-PCR tests. The tests were done after the PSG men underwent the mandatory quarantine for 7 days.

“All personnel were fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic. This Command, through PSG Task Force COVID-19 is attending to these personnel in accordance with IATF/DOH protocols,” the PSG statement read citing InterAgency Task Force and Department of Health protocols on COVID-19.

“They are not in any way detailed with the President,” it stressed.

The PSG said that “they are strictly adhering to the highest standards of performing its primary mandate, that is, to protect the Commander-in-Chief, our beloved President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.”

“Your PSG assures the public that we are fit and able to protect the President so he can continue his mandate to serve this nation,” said Col. Randolph G Cabangbang INF (MNSA) PA Commander, Presidential Security.

-Protocols to protect the President in place, says Nograles-

Cabinet Secretary and acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s safety and protection is very important amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

But Nograles said that they would not also want to limit the movement of the President.

“Well, obviously, first and foremost, we need to protect the President, iyong kanyang safety, ang kanyang health ‘di ba. So nandoon naman iyong mga protocols and procedures na ginagawa. So as much as possible we have to ensure—while ensuring his safety and his health,” Nograles said on Wednesday, January 5, during a Palace press briefing.

“We also do not want to limit his movement especially kung gusto niyang bumisita rin sa mga lugar kagaya ng sinabi niya kagabi, bumisita muli sa mga naapektuhan ng Typhoon Odette at iyong iba pang mga activities na gusto ring gawin ni Pangulo.”

Nograles said that they are also doing the “necessary protocols to protect” the President “while as much as possible not limiting what he wants to do so that he can effectively govern as our Chief Executive.”

“As he is known to be a very active, very active President and he wants to be always on the ground. He always wants to be with people,” he said.

