15 foreign tourists in Palawan test positive for COVID-19: DOH

(Eagle News) — Fifteen foreign tourists in Palawan have tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health said on Tuesday, May 3.

According to the DOH, of the 15, 13 were asymptomatic.

The remaining two, it said, started showing mild symptoms on April 27 and 28.

The DOH said of the 15, 14 were already isolated in facilities while one was admitted to a hospital.

“As of the moment, the DOH through the [Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit] and [City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit] are still verifying the situation and will update the public once more information is available,” the DOH said.

Cagayancillo, Palawan is currently under alert level 1.