14 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News) — Fourteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was at an average of 562 tons on January 5.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the lower and middle slopes since June 2020, an inflation of the western middle slopes this November, and an inflation on the lower to middle slopes that began in late June 2020 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring deep beneath the edifice.”

While the volcano is on alert level 1, PHIVOLCS said it is at “an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

“The local government units and the public are strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions,” PHIVOLCS said.

It also said civil aviation authorities should remind pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.