128 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.
Recent Philippine National Police data showed the 128 additional recoveries pushed the recovery total to 17418.
Over 100, or 141, additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 19536.
Of these, 2065 were active.
An additional death pushed the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 53.
Earlier, the PNP said PNP Chief Debold Sinas had also tested positive for COVID-19.
The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are among the priorities in a COVID-19 vaccination drive that took off in March.