128 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

Recent Philippine National Police data showed the 128 additional recoveries pushed the recovery total to 17418.

Over 100, or 141, additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 19536.

Of these, 2065 were active.

An additional death pushed the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 53.

Earlier, the PNP said PNP Chief Debold Sinas had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are among the priorities in a COVID-19 vaccination drive that took off in March.