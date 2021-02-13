12 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News) — Twelve volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

Also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was weak to moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 467 tons on January 31.

“Ground deformation data from continuous GPS and electronic tilt measurements have been recording a slight inflation of the lower and middle slopes since June 2020,” PHIVOLCS said, adding that these parameters “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring deep beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that the volcano is at “an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited.

Civil aviation authorities were also urged to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit “as ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.”

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.