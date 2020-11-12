12 rockfall events, sulfur dioxide emission monitored at Mayon but no magmatic eruption imminent: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–Twelve rockfall events were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was sulfur dioxide emission.

The sulfur dioxide emission was last measured below baseline average at 436 tons on October 29.

PHIVOLCS said an inflation of the lower to middle slopes since July 2019, and “non-steady inflation” from late 2019 to mid-2020 followed by a short-term deflation of the middle slopes since July were recorded.

“Overall, the Mayon edifice is still inflated with respect to baseline parameters,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano is at an abnormal condition.

“Although this means that presently no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit,” PHIVOLCS said.

Active stream and river channels and those identified as lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided.

“PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” it said.