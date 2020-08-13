12 barangays in District I of Calauag, Quezon under MECQ until Aug. 16

(Eagle News)–Twelve barangays in District I of Calauag, Quezon are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 16.

A memorandum from Mayor Rosalina Visorde said the these were placed under the MECQ since Aug. 10 following the continued rise in COVID-19 cases there.

As of Aug. 8, the municipality had 30 cases, with 20 suspect cases.

This was upon the recommendation of the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force for Covid-19.

Under the MECQ, the memorandum said a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. shall be in place in the municipality.

All public offices, markets and private businesses shall close at 6 p.m., while banks will be open until 3 p.m.

All public transportation is also suspended except for tricycles.

Private transportation and bicycles are allowed, provided only one person, the driver, is riding the same.

Businesses that are allowed to operate during the MECQ are, however, allowed to use shuttles to transport their employees to offices.

Anyone who wishes to leave the municipality will have to secure a medical certificate from the Municipal Health Office and a travel pass from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office a day before the travel.

“Maaaring mabago o madagdagan ang mga panuntunan na nakasaad dito alinsunod sa pagsusuri at rekomendasyon ng Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force for Covid-19 at sa mga bagong direktiba ng pamahalaang nasyunal at lalawigan,” the memorandum said.