117 LSIs return to Bicol via PNR train under gov’t’s Hatid Probinsya program

(Eagle News)–Over 100 locally stranded individuals were returned to Bicol under the national government’s Hatid Probinsya program.

The 117 individuals were transported to the province via a Philippine National Railways train today.

The Presidential Management Staff had shortlisted 150 passengers, but 33 did not arrive at the terminal.

The PNR said all passengers and 23 crew members underwent rapid antibody testing yesterday, June 19, at PNR Tutuban Terminal and tested negative.

“Such testing is a mandatory requirement under the program..,” the PNR said.

It added all LSIs were also prevented from going out of the terminal premises so they could avoid further contact with people after they had been tested.

Earlier, the government said it would prioritize LSIs or individuals stranded in Metro Manila due to the quarantines imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic over those returning to provinces under the Balik Probinsya program.

The Balik Probinsya program is the government’s long-term solution to congestion in Metro Manila, and aims to boost development in the provinces.