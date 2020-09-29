11 quakes, steam emissions monitored at Taal; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News)–Eleven volcanic earthquakes were reported at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said steam emissions were also observed at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the steam emissions were weak to moderate and were observed from vents on the main crater.

PHIVOLCS said under alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were also advised to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.”

PHIVOLCS also cautioned pilots against flying close to the volcano.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.