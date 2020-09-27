11 quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Eleven volcanic quakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said weak to moderate steam and sulfur dioxide emissions were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the white steam-laden plumes rose 300 meters before drifting northwest, northeast and southwest.

The sulfur dioxide emission was also measured at an average of 500 tons/day on September 26.

The slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since May, and the inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, Kanlaon “is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were also strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) should remain prohibited.

Civil aviation authorities were advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.