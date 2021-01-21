10 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Mayon; PHIVOLCS says no magmatic eruption imminent

(Eagle News)– Ten volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were a faint crater glow and steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was last measured at an average of 676 tons on December 29.

“Overall, the Mayon edifice is still inflated with respect to baseline parameters,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, while no magmatic eruption was imminent, the volcano was still at an “abnormal condition.”

As such, it reiterated the ban on the entry into 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Active stream and river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.