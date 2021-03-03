10 volcanic quakes, 1 rockfall event monitored at Mayon; PHIVOLCS says “no magmatic eruption imminent”

(Eagle News) — Ten volcanic earthquakes and one rockfall event were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, had a magnitude range of ML1.1 to ML3.1, with the strongest recorded at 7:41 am yesterday.

That earthquake was felt at Intensity I in the center of the municipality of Sto. Domingo, Albay.

Also monitored at Mayon were moderate steam emissions and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the sulfur dioxide emission was last measured at an average of 222 tons on February 25.

A faint crater glow could also be observed during night time, PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, while there is no magmatic eruption imminent, at alert level 1, the volcano is at “an abnormal condition.”

It said reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

” Active stream/river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided especially during extreme weather conditions when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall,” it said.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” it added.