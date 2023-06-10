1 volcano, 59 rockfall events monitored at Mayon; Alert Level 3 still in place

(Eagle News)–One volcano and 59 rockfall events were reported in Mayon, which remains on Alert Level 3.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a moderate plume emission was also monitored.
A crater glow can be detected by the naked eye.
PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide flux was monitored at 417 tons/day.
The volcano edifice remains inflated.
PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone is prohibited.
Flying aircraft close to the volcano is not allowed.
The province of Albay, where the volcano is located, has been placed under a state of calamity over the threat of a “hazardous eruption.”