1 volcano, 59 rockfall events monitored at Mayon; Alert Level 3 still in place

(Eagle News)–One volcano and 59 rockfall events were reported in Mayon, which remains on Alert Level 3.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a moderate plume emission was also monitored.

A crater glow can be detected by the naked eye.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide flux was monitored at 417 tons/day.

The volcano edifice remains inflated.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone is prohibited.

Flying aircraft close to the volcano is not allowed.

The province of Albay, where the volcano is located, has been placed under a state of calamity over the threat of a “hazardous eruption.”