1 quake, sulfur dioxide emission monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 in place

(Eagle News) — One volcanic earthquake was monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, sulfur dioxide emission was also measured at an average of 476 tons on December 17.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the lower and middle slopes since June 2020, an inflation of the western middle slopes this November, and an inflation on the lower to middle slopes that began in late June 2020 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring deep beneath the edifice.”

It reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano is “at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

It reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Civil aviation authorities were also advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.