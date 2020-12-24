1 quake, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News) — Steam and sulfur dioxide emissions were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was one earthquake.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was at an average of 476 tons/day on December 17.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the lower and middle slopes since June 2020, a pronounced inflation of the western middle slopes this November, and an inflation on the lower to middle slopes that began late June 2020 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring deep beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.

The local government units and the public were reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities were also told to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.