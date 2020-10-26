Watch: Typhoon Quinta as it passes over Oriental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — Typhoon Quinta battered Oriental Mindoro on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 with maximum sustained winds of 125 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and moderate to intense rains.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the country’s weather bureau, PAGASA, said that typhoon Quinta maintained its strength and is now over Mindoro Strait.

PAGASA said that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 is over the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island.

Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, and Batangas, on the other hand, are under Signal no. 2.

In this combined video, both from Eagle News Service correspondent in Mansalay, Mindoro Oriental, and from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRMMO), the strength of typhoon Quinta’s strong winds and rains can be seen as the typhoon hit the province can be seen.

PAGASA said Quinta is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by tomorrow morning.

