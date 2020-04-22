Watch: PHL Consul General in UAE talks about the situation of Filipinos there

The Philippine consul general in the United Arab Emirates said Filipinos there are being helped by the UAE government in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said that Filipinos, along with the other migrants in UAE, who have been affected by the lockdown measures, are also being provided with food and testing for COVID-19.

There is also a program in UAE who are helping people who had to stop work because of the lockdown.

The UAE is second to Iceland with the most number of COVID-19 tests per 1 million of the population.

UAE currently has around 7,700 cases of COVID-19, recording only 46 deaths.

(Eagle News Service)