JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Dozens of people were injured on Sunday when a truck struck a bus stop at a major intersection in central Israel, Israeli rescue workers said.

“Currently, the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” the police said in a statement.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating dozens of people at the site, at least four of them with serious injuries.

