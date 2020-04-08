Watch: Filipino kids in Spain show their appreciation for COVID-19 frontliners

These Filipino kids from Spain send their warm greetings and heartfelt thanks to all COVID-19 frontliners.

Spain is one of the countries with more than a hundred thousand confirmed coronavirus infections. As of the latest tally from the Johns Hopkins University as of Wednesday, April 8, Spain already has almost 142,00 cases (141,942), with more than 14,000 recorded COVID-19 related deaths, and more than 43,000 recoveries.

It is only second to the US with the most number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

(Video courtesy EBC Spain Bureau)