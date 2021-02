What is the water cycle? Do you know its various processes?

How does water evaporate? How is rain produced?

Well, these questions from kids can be answered just by watching this short educational video.

Learn more about the water cycle in this informative video prepared by NET25 Kids.

Through this video, children can continue to learn of new things even in the comfort of their homes.

For more of the NET25 Kids videos, visit: http://youtube.com/net25kids