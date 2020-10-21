NET25 Kids to hold EBC Webinar Series on how to manage and educate children amid pandemic

(Eagle News) – Want to learn more about educating and managing your children in these interesting times?

Then check out the series of educational and informative webinars by NET25 Kids for teachers and parents which will be livestreamed via NET 25 Kids Youtube Page.

The EBC Webinars 2020 will feature several guest speakers with years of experience to share information that would be valuable and helpful for teachers and parents as they educate and manage their children in these interesting times.

The series will start on Saturday, October 24, with EBC correspondents from Japan, Dennis and Tyra Lu who will share about how to incorporate discipline and values when teaching children.

The full schedule of the NET25 Kids’ EBC Webinars can also be found in this link:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2495319777442353&id=1437213899919618

For more updates and more information, please follow the NET 25 Kids on all of their social media.