VP Sara greets Iglesia Ni Cristo on 108th year, says INC has guided millions into a “meaningful life of faith”

(Eagle News) – Vice-President Sara Duterte conveyed her warmest congratulations to the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) on the occasion of its 108th anniversary on Wednesday, July 27.

The Vice-President noted how the INC “has guided millions of Filipinos all over the country and abroad into a meaningful life of faith, compassion, and love of God, country and fellowmen.”

“We value INC’s immense contributions to the growth and development of our country as we share a common vision for the common good of the Filipino people,” she said in her message.

Vice-President Duterte also expressed her “hope and prayer” that the INC would “continue to lead, inspire and bring people together in unity – to realize a future that we all desire for each other and our beloved country.”

The former Davao City mayor had previously visited the INC Central Office prior to the May 2022 elections.

Her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, had also paid a courtesy call on INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo two weeks before he stepped down on June 30, thanking Brother Eduardo and the entire INC for the support and help that the Church had given to his administration.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. had also greeted the INC on its 108th anniversary, and recognized how the INC had been helpful to the government and the Filipino nation in fostering peace and goodwill.

The President also expressed his hope that God would continue to guide INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V, Manalo as well as the other INC officers who help the Church Administration.

Aside from Marcos and Duterte, various government officials from here and abroad had also sent their greetings to the INC, as well as to the INC Executive Minister, on the Church’s 108th anniversary.

The INC was first registered with the Philippine government on July 27, 1914 by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo.

It has now spread to 161 countries and territories, with its members coming from 149 races and nationalities.

(Eagle News Service)