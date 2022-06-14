President Duterte visits INC Executive Minister before term ends

(Eagle News) — Two weeks before his term ends, Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte paid a courtesy call on Iglesia Ni Cristo Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo on Tuesday afternoon, June 14.

President Duterte arrived at the INC Central Office in Quezon City accompanied by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, around 3 p.m.,

The President expressed his gratitude to the INC Executive Minister and the Iglesia Ni Cristo as a whole for the Church’s support for his administration.

Duterte recognized the contributions of the Iglesia Ni Cristo for the success of his government and the country as a whole.

The INC has been an effective partner of the Philippine government in its aspirations to help the Filipino people, especially in times of poverty, disaster, and even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Church also exhorts its members to be good members of society, be righteous in living, do well in their works, and respect the law.

Duterte also recognized the contributions of the INC in helping the nation through its various programs such as the Lingap sa Mamamayan or Aid To Humanity and the support extended by the Church to the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The term of the 77-year old Philippine president will officially end on June 30, the same day that President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., is inaugurated as the 17th president of the country.

Duterte is known for his “Build, Build, Build” program that saw extensive infrastructure work throughout the country to further spur economic growth and establish key transportation hubs nationwide. He is also known for his war on drugs campaign, and programs to stop red tape and corruption.

After he won the presidency in 2016, President Duterte also visited the INC Executive Minister in a courtesy call at the INC Central Office.

The INC or Church Of Christ has helped various communities and those in need not only in the Philippines, but in other countries as well.

The Church, first registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914 by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo, can now be found in 161 countries, with members from 148 nationalities and races.

The INC will be celebrating its 108th anniversary on July 27, 2022.

