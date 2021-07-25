Valenzuela City gov’t suspends COVID-19 inoculation activities for today, July 25, due to incessant rains

(Eagle News) — The Valenzuela City government has suspended COVID-19 inoculation activities for today. July 25, due to the incessant rains and flooding.

In an advisory, the local government said the suspension applies to all vaccination sites and the administration of first doses and second doses.

“Mangyaring maghintay sa mga susunod na anunsyo mula sa pamahalaang lokal ukol sa bagong schedule (Please wait for the local government’s announcement on the new schedule),” the local government said.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte called on local government units to not allow people for vaccination to wait in line under the rain and in flooded areas.

The President was reacting to a picture shown by Secretary Carlito Galvez showing people for inoculation lining up in knee-deep floods.

The President said LGUs should properly organize their vaccination schedules instead.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said monsoon rains will persist in the country.