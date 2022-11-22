URGENT: Strong 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands

Honiara, Solomon Islands | AFP |

A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking that hurled televisions and other items to the ground.

A tsunami warning was issued for an area of the Solomons coast within 300 kilometres (185 miles) of the epicentre.

“This was a big one,” Joy Nisha, a receptionist with the Heritage Park Hotel in the capital Honiara, told AFP. “Some of the things in the hotel fell. Everyone seems OK, but panicky.”

An AFP reporter in the capital said the shaking lasted for around 20 seconds.

Power was out in some areas of the city and people were leaving their offices and fleeing to higher ground.

The USGS revised the earthquake’s magnitude down from an initial 7.3

#Earthquake confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M7.2 || 60 km SW of #Honiara (Solomon Islands) || 9 min ago (local time 13:03:08). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/Pfqzk1RjLI — EMSC (@LastQuake) November 22, 2022

NO TSUNAMI THREAT is expected to Hawai’i as a result of an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 that was recorded at 4:03 p.m. HST Monday in the vicinity of the Solomon Islands, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports. pic.twitter.com/SBWqaSoJNV — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) November 22, 2022

No #tsunami threat to Australia from magnitude 7.0 #earthquake near Solomon Islands. Latest advice at https://t.co/Tynv3ZQpEq. pic.twitter.com/EnkDZlTE8G — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 22, 2022

