Sacked hotel worker arrested over killings of two Australians, Filipina

MANILA, July 17, 2024 (AFP) – A disgruntled former hotel employee has been arrested over the killings of two Australians and a Filipina in the Philipines, a government official and police said Wednesday.

The bodies of a man and two women were found in a hotel room in Tagaytay city, south of Manila, on July 10, with their hands and feet bound and packaging tape over their mouths.

The suspect was identified from CCTV footage as a former employee of the hotel, Tagaytay Mayor Abraham Tolentino told AFP.

The man, who had been sacked for stealing, had fled to a nearby province. He surrendered on Tuesday night and “admitted everything”, Tolentino said.

“He said this was his revenge,” Tolentino said.

Police told AFP the man had been a utility worker at the hotel when he was fired in March.

“Based on the information gathered, he was able to go inside by passing through the back window of the room,” said Major Jean Alagos, public information officer for Cavite Provincial Police.

The Australian victims have been identified by Philippine authorities as David James Fisk and Lucita Barquin Cortez, while the Filipina victim was Mary Jane Cortez.