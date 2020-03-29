Two more COVID-19 cases recorded in Valenzuela City, total at 7

(Eagle News)–Two more coronavirus disease 2019 cases have been recorded in Valenzuela City, bringing the total to seven.

According to the local government, one of the additional cases was an 88-year-old female, mother of Patient No. 2.

The local government said she was experiencing mild symptoms and is now under strict home quarantine.

Patient No. 7, on the other hand, was a 36-year-old male, husband of Patient No. 1 who has a travel history outside of the country.

“The couple is asymptomatic and under strict home quarantine, following the (Department of Health) guidelines,” the city said.

It said the Valenzuela City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) was closely monitoring all the cases and conducting contact tracing.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, have a travel history and/or exposure to a possible COVID-19 patient, please call the VALENZUELA CITY #COVID19 HOTLINE at 8352-5000,” the city said.