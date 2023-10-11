Two Filipinos killed in Hamas attack on Israel: DFA

DFA condemns killing and “all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result of Hamas actions against Israel”

(Eagle News)–Two Filipinos have been killed following the attack of militant group Hamas on Israel, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo made the announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter), as he condemned the killing and “all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result of Hamas actions against Israel.”

“The Philippines is ready to work with other countries towards a long-lasting resolution to the conflict, in accordance with pertinent UN Security Council Resolutions and the general principles of international law,” he said, adding that the government would continue to provide all possible assistance to distressed Filipinos nationals in both Israel and Palestine.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said the number of Filipinos unaccounted for so far has been reduced to six after a Filipina earlier believed to be missing was found in a safe area.

As a result, of the 29 earlier reported missing, 26 have been accounted for.

“Coordinating with Israeli authorities and local contacts, the embassy is exhausting all available means to ascertain the condition of the still missing Filipinos,” the DFA said.

The DFA has already suggested that Gaza Strip be placed under Alert Level 3, which entails voluntary repatriation.

Over 30 Filipinos have so far requested to be repatriated.

On Saturday, Hamas gunmen attacked several towns and launched rockets in what the media has dubbed as Hamas’ biggest attack on Israel in years.

Israel has launched retaliatory strikes.

Over 1000 people have been reported killed amid the ongoing armed conflict.