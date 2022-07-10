Two days after positive Covid test, Pres. Marcos Jr., “doing well,” working in isolation at home — Palace

Palace Press Sec. says PBBM giving directives to cabinet officials from his home

(Eagle News) – Two days after testing positive for Covid-19, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s condition has greatly improved and is now “doing well,” while he “continues to work in isolation” at his home, Malacanang said on Sunday, July 10.

President Marcos was “giving out directives to his cabinet officials in the comfort of his home,” a Palace release said.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the President was visited on Saturday afternoon, July 9, by his lead physician, Dr. Samuel Zacate.

“His personal doctor, Dr. Zacate, reported Saturday that the President is doing well and very much in stable condition,” Angeles said.

The President’s doctor noted that Marcos Jr., only had mild symptoms, with “no fever, no loss of taste and smell sensation.”

-No sign of respiratory distress-

The physical examination indicated that the President’s throat was clear of any inflammation and most important, there was “no sign of respiratory distress or pneumonia,” a Palace release said.

“The President was advised to undergo home isolation for seven days in compliance with the Department of Health protocol for fully-vaccinated individuals,” Angeles said.

Quoting Dr. Zacate’s latest health bulletin for the President, Angeles said the chief executive’s “vital signs are within normal limit and he will be subjected to further laboratory examination as may be needed” based on the President’s progress.

Angeles said home medications for the President were being continued and he is under close monitoring by Dr. Zacate until the completion of his home isolation period.

The President tested positive of Covid-19 in an antigen test Friday, July 8, as he experienced mild fever, nasal stuffiness, nasal itchiness and mild occasional non-productive cough. An RT-PCR test was also made on Marcos confirming his being positive for SARS-COV-2.

This is the second time that Marcos tested positive for Covid-19. He first tested positive at the height of the pandemic in 2020.



