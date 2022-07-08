Pres. Marcos Jr tests positive for COVID-19, has “slight fever”

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. answers question directed to him by the members of the Palace media during a press briefing at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

 

(Eagle News) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has tested positive for COVID-19 and has “slight fever,” Malacanang confirmed on Friday, July 8.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Secretary Atty. Trixie Angeles said that Marcos Jr., “tested positive in an antigen test today.”

“He has slight fever but he’s okay. Those who have been in close contact with him are currently informed by PMS (Presidential Management Staff) to observe their symptom as per the protocol,” Angeles said.

The Palace said that the rest of the First Family either tested negative or are out of town.

Angeles said Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos tested negative, while the First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and two other sons, Joseph
Simon and William Vincent, “are all out of town and have not been exposed.”

“The President encourages the public to get their vaccine series and boosters,” the Press Secretary said.

She said that “as per the protocol regarding the President’s schedule today,” Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez attended the briefings this morning on the matters of security on the President’s behalf.

Marcos would also not be able to attend the 246th anniversary of the US independence Friday night at the Embassy.

But he would be able to “virtually attend and give a message” in the meeting of governors, mayors and other local officials tonight.

“This is part of the continuing campaign for a series of vaccination and booster shot in preparation for the opening of the face-to-face classes this school year,” Angeles said.

She said that this was originally a “dinner” meeting, but this had to be changed, and the meals were removed “to prevent officials from removing their masks.”

The Palace said that Vice-President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio, as well as Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, are set to give their presentations during the meeting.

On July 6, President Marcos had met with top Chinese officials led by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.  He had also had his first cabinet meeting on July 5 in Malacanang.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. talks with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a courtesy call at the Palace Music Room, Tuesday, July 6, 2022, as other Filipino and Chinese officials look on.
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. presides over the first meeting of his Cabinet at the Aguinaldo State Dining Room in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

 

On Thursday, July 7, he had a meeting with Energy officials at the Palace, and led the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed officials, also in Malacanang.

 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. talks with Energy Undersecretaries Donato Marcos and Roberto Uy in Malacañang, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Malacanang photo)

 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. leads the swearing in rites for newly appointed officials in Malacañang, Thursday, July 7, 2022, who will lead various government agencies. (Malacanang photo)

 

(Eagle News Service)