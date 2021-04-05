Travelers from NCR Plus area, Cebu and Davao cities temporarily barred from entering Region VI

(Eagle News)–Residents of the NCR Plus area, Cebu City and Davao City are barred from entering Region VI until April 10.

The world-famous Boracay Island is in that region.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases was upon the request of Region VI officials.

The temporary prohibition came amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, prompting the Palace to place Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under an enhanced community quarantine from March 29 to April 4.

The Palace later extended the ECQ in the NCR Plus area, as they are collectively called, to at least one more week after April 4.