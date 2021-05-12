Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds, in particular, are expected over portions of Pangasinan (Alaminos, Bani and Umingan) and Mt. Province(Tadian).

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms.

These conditions, the weather bureau said, are already being experienced over Agno, Burgos, and Mabini, also in Pangasinan.

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Earlier, PAGASA said it was monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

It said, however, that this was unlikely to turn into a storm.

Cloudy skies and rain showers, however, are still expected, it said, due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone and the easterlies.