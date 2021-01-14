Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, North Cotabato, Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte.

PAGASA said these were expected within the next one to two hours and were due to localized thunderstorms.

These conditions are also being experienced in portions of Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Surigao del Norte (Socorro, Siargao), Zamboanga City, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi Tawi.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.