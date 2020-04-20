Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao today

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Lanao del Sur; San Luis in Agusan del Sur; Butuan in Agusan del Norte; Sultan Naga Dimaporo in Lanao del Norte; and in Surigao City within the next 1 to 2 hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Baliguian, Siocon in Zamboanga del Norte.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.