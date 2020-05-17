Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over Davao del Sur, Sarangani, and North Cotabato within the next 1 to 2 hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Las Nieves in Agusan del Norte; Bayugan, Esperanza, Prosperidad, Trento in Agusan del Sur; Tarragona, Mati City, Gov. Generoso in Davao Oriental; Monkayo, Laak in Davao de Oro; and in Santa Maria, Malita, Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands as “Ambo” remains almost stationary over Luzon Strait.