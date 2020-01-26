Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Davao Oriental and Agusan del Sur within one to two hours.

PHIVOLCS said the conditions were being experienced in Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Lingig, Lanuza, Cortes in Surigao del Sur and in nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.