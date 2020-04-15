Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over Bulacan, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Bulacan and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Rizal as well within the next one to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan, Victoria in Laguna; Cabiao, San Antonio, San Isidro, Gapan and Nueva Ecija; and in General Nakar and Infanta in Quezon.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Keep monitoring for updates.