Taal update: 11 volcanic quakes, weak to moderate steaming monitored in 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Eleven volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said weak to moderate steaming was also monitored from the vents on the main crater of the volcano, which is still on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the weak to moderate steaming rose 20 meters high before drifting southwest.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities.

PHIVOLCS said this was to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.

The public was also advised against ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.