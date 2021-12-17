Supertyphoon “Odette” makes record 8 landfalls; expected to make its 9th landfall in Palawan

Odette (int’l name Rai) has made more landfalls than supertyphoon Yolanda (Haiyan)

(Eagle News) — Supertyphoon Odette (international name Rai) has so far made eight landfalls in the country, exceeding the record of Supertyphoon Yolanda (Haiyan) which only made six landfalls in 2013.

Odette made its latest and eighth landfall at 12 a.m. Friday, December 17, in La Libertad, Negros Occidental. It was still powerful, with gusts of up to 234 kilometers per hour.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Odette, still packed maximum sustained winds of 155 km/hr near the center and gusts of up to 215 km/hr. Its first landfall was at 1:30 pm on Thursday. Dec. 16.

This is the list of the eight landfalls that supertyphoon Odette had made as of Friday morning, Dec. 17:

1st landfall at 1:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte

2nd landfall at 3:10 pm Dec. 16 in Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands

3rd landfall at 4:50 pm Dec. 16 in Liloan, Southern Leyte

4th landfall at 5:40 pm Dec. 16 in Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte

5th landfall at 6:30 pm Dec. 16 in Pres. Carlos Garcia, Bohol

6th landfall at 7:30 pm Dec. 16 in Bien Unido, Bohol

7th landfall at 10 pm Dec. 16 in Carcar, Cebu

8th landfall at 12 am Dec. 17 in La Libertad, Negros Occidental.

The record from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed that on Thursday alone, Dec. 16, supertyphoon Odette made seven landfalls already.

As of 7 am, Friday, Dec. 17, Odette was located at 90 kilometers south southeast of Cuyo, Palawan. It had maximum sustained winds of 155 km/hr and gusts of up to 235 km/hr. At 1 p.m., it was located at 130 kilometers southwest of Cuyo, Palawan, with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/hr and gusts of up to 215 km/hr.

As of Friday morning, Dec. 17, the highest tropical cyclone wind signal that Odette had was signal no. 3. As of 7 a.m., this was hoisted over northern Palawan including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands in Luzon. In the Visayas region, signal no. 3 was hoisted over Guimaras, southern portion of Iloilo and southern portion of Antique as of 7 a.m.

As of 2 p.m., Friday, only the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands remained under signal no. 3.

Signal number 2 is hoisted over the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bulalacao, Mansalay, Roxas), the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay), and the central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke’s Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian. In the Visayas region, the southwestern portion of Negros Occidental (Cauayan, Candoni, Ilog, Hinoba-An, City of Sipalay), Antique, the northwestern and western portions of Aklan (Malinao, Madalag, Libacao, Buruanga), the southwestern portion of Capiz (Jamindan, Tapaz), the central and southern portions of Iloilo (Bingawan, Calinog, Dueñas, Lambunao, Badiangan, Janiuay, Cabatuan, Mina, New Lucena, Maasin, Alimodian, Leon, Zarraga, Pototan, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Oton, San Miguel, Tigbauan, Igbaras, Tubungan, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin), and Guimaras

(Eagle News Service)