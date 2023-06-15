Strong earthquake strikes off Batangas; tremors felt in QC, other areas

(Eagle News) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Batangas on Thursday, June 15.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 10:19 a.m.

The epicenter was four kilometers southwest of Calatagan.

The depth of focus was 103 kilometers.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity IV – Quezon City

The earthquake was also felt in southern Metro Manila, including Taguig and Paranaque, based on social media reports.

Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.