St. Luke’s Medical Center: ICUs, critical care beds, wards for COVID-19 have reached full capacity

(Eagle News) — The intensive care units for COVID-19 patients in St. Luke’s Medical Center have reached full capacity, the hospital said on Monday, July 20.

In a statement, St. Luke’s said this applies to the hospitals in both Quezon City and Taguig.

It added the critical care beds in the emergency room, which had been increased to twice the capacity to cater to COVID-19 patients, and the COVID-19 wards have also reached “full capacity,” noting that “several patients for admission are now lined up in the emergency room.”

“In this regard, we encourage COVID patients, including suspect and probable cases, to temporarily seek treatment from other healthcare facilities for the time being,” St. Luke’s said.

“We will keep everyone updated once we ready again to accommodate COVID-19 cases,” it added.

The Department of Health has so far confirmed over 67,000 COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the 67456 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the DOH said 90.1 percent were mild cases, 9.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.4 percent severe cases, and 0.4 percent critical cases.