DOH: Total PHL COVID-19 cases surge to 67,456 after 2,241 new cases reported, mostly from NCR

(Eagle News) –Total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 67,456 on Sunday, July 19 after 2,241 new cases were reported, mostly coming from Metro Manila, the Department of Health said.

Metro Manila accounted for 1,625 of the new cases reported on Sunday. This was followed by Laguna with 115 new cases, Cavite with 76 new cases, Rizal with 75 new cases, and Cebu with 55 new cases.

Active cases reached 43,160 as of Sunday, most of which were mild at 90.1 percent. Asymptomatic cases, or those showing no symptoms , accounted for 9.1 percent. Severe cases accounted for 0.4 percent of the cases, while critical cases also had the same percentage.

The DOH also reported 398 additional recoveries on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients who recovered to 22,465.

Additional deaths reported were 58, mostly coming from Central Visayas. But these deaths occurred in June and July, the DOH data showed.

This is the second straight day that more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases were added in the country. On Saturday, July 18, there were 2,357 additional cases reported, most of which were also coming from Metro Manila at 1,824.

(Eagle News Service)