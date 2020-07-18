COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila continue surging as more than 1,800 new infections reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Metro Manila with more than 1,800 new cases reported on Saturday, July 18, as the number of active cases nationwide reached 41,464 and total cumulative cases hit 65,304, mostly mild cases.

Latest data from the Department of Health (DOH) also showed asymptomatic cases were increasing at 9.1 percent as of Saturday, July 18, from the 7.1 percent six days ago (July 12), as mild cases went down to 90 percent from 92.2 percent on July 12.

New cases added on Saturday, July 18, reached 2,357, mostly coming from Metro Manila at 1,824 cases, followed by Laguna with 105 cases, Cavite with 62 cases, Cebu with 49 cases, and Rizal with 39 cases.

This was the second time this week that there were more than 1,800 cases reported in the Philippine capital. On July 16. there were 1,886 new cases reported here also..

Critical cases also increased nationwide to 0.4 percent of active cases from 0.3 percent as of July 12.

The DOH also reported 113 additional deaths bringing the total virus fatalities to 1,773. The additional deaths however occured at various dates in May, June and July with most of them coming from Central Visayas.

New recoveries reported on Saturday, July 18, were 321 bringing the total recoveries to 22,067.

Metro Manila remained under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) although new cases continued to rise. Many hospitals in the Philippine capital also reported nearing its limit for COVID-19 patients as COVID hospital beds are almost fully occupied, if not already occupied as of Saturday.