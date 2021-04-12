Sinas reminds cops with COVID-19 symptoms to immediately seek medical attention as PNP reports 227 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) –Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas urged policemen who experience COVID-19 symptoms to immediately seek medical attention, and to not undergo home quarantine or self-medication.

Sinas, who is himself recovering from COVID-19, made the statement with the PNP reporting additional 227 COVID-19 cases, pushing the PNP COVID-19 total to 17405.

Of these, 2430 were active.

Over 100, or 196, more recoveries were also reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 14931.

An additional death also pushed the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 44.

According to the PNP, the most recent death was a 48-year-old male who died on April 11 in Bulacan due to Acute Respiratory Failure secondary to severe pneumonia.

Patient no. 43, the PNP said, was a 53-year-old male who died on April 10 in Bataan due to severe pneumonia.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the Palace to re-impose an an enhanced community quarantine over Metro Manila and nearby areas in March.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 4 but this was extended to April 11.

On April 11, the Palace announced the same areas–Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal–would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine instead.

Apart from those, the Palace said Santiago City, Isabela, Quirino province and Abra would also be under the community quarantine until April 30.