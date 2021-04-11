NCR Plus area under MECQ starting April 12

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal are under a modified enhanced community quarantine starting April 12.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Sunday Santiago City, Isabela, Quirino province and Abra will also be under the MECQ until April 30.

The following, on the other hand, are under a general community quarantine during the same period:

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Batangas

Quezon province

Tacloban City

Iligan City

Davao City

Lanao Del Sur

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine.

Roque made the announcement on Sunday, the day the extended ECQ in Metro Manila and nearby areas would lapse.

The Palace had said a second ECQ extension since its re-imposition in March was unlikely.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Department of Health reporting additional UK, South Africa, Brazil and Philippine variant cases on Saturday.