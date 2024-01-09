Shear line affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon

Northern, Central Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said, as a result, Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Caraga, Davao Region, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.