Several current, former PhilHealth officials face raps over “fraudulent claims” in Region 1 office

(Eagle News) — Task Force PhilHealth has endorsed a Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission report recommending the filing of charges against several current and former PhilHealth officials over allegedly fraudulent and membership insurance claims done in its Region 1 office.

A statement from Justice Assistant Secretary Neal Bainto said the 25, who were not identified, are facing criminal charges for falsification under Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code, malversation under Article 217 of the RPC, usurpation of authority, violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, violations of the National Health Insurance Act of 1995 as amended by RA Nos. 9241 and 10606; and administrative liabilities for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service over the 27 fraudulent claims made under a fake “Pamela Del Rosario” account at the Region 1 office.

The statement said the contributions for that account were retroactively applied and ante-dated, based on the PACC report endorsed to the Office of the Ombudsman.

“The report also recommended charging PhilHealth officials and employees tasked to

investigate such alleged fraudulent scheme and their consequent failure to properly

prosecute those involved in the incident,” the statement said.

Last year, charges were filed against former PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales and several others over the allegedly irregular fund disbursements made to several hospitals under the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism.

It was President Rodrigo Duterte who ordered the Department of Justice to form a task force that will probe the allegations of corruption in the state insurer.

He later announced a probe into corruption in government in general, to be led again by the DOJ.