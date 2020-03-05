Senator Dela Rosa posts photo of PNP chief Gamboa in hospital to show that he’s okay

(Eagle News) — Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa visited Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa as well as the other police officers who were injured in the helicopter crash at the St. Lukes’ Medical Center-Global City in Taguig City.

Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, also posed for a photo with Gamboa showing the police chief making a thumbs-up sign to show that he is okay.

Gamboa is now in a stable condition, as well as PNP spokesperson Gen. Bernard Banac.

Four other passengers in the crashed chopper are in stable condition, including the pilot and Gamboa’s aide de camp.

-2 police generals still in critical condition-

But two generals, among the eight passengers of the helicopter, are still in critical condition.

They are Police Major Gen. Jose Ma. Victor “Jovic” Ramos, and Police Major Gen. Mariel Magaway.

Ramos is still in a hospital in Laguna and couldn’t be moved yet as he is still in an unstable condition, according to Lt. Gen. Cascolan, PNP Deputy Director for Administration.

Magaway, on the other hand, had been transferred to the Asian Hospital in Muntinlupa for further tests.