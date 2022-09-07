“Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos” – New orchid hybrid named after PBBM, wife in Singapore state visit

(Eagle News) — Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos

This is the name of the new orchid hybrid that was named in honor of Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos in Singapore during the second of Marcos Jr’s state visit there.

In an orchid naming ceremny at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, National Parks on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

“The orchid naming ceremony has been Singapore’s gesture of friendship and promotion of goodwill between visiting heads of state and other distinguished guests since 1956,” Malacanang said.

–Very unique dendrobium hybrid-

According to Whang Lay Keng, the curator of the Singapore Botanical Garden, the dendrobium hybrid named in honor of President Marcos and the First Lady was very unique.

“This is a new variety, a new hybrid between two species of the genus dendrobium. It is a very beautiful hybrid. The color itself is very unique. It is not common. Bluish and purple inside which is not common in dendrobium,” she said.

“We are honored to have an orchid named for the President and his spouse,” she added.

“Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos” was described as “a robust and free-flowering orchid hybrid.”

It has semi-arching inflorescences of 50 to 70 centimeters in length that bear 20 to 30 well-arranged flowers. Each flower measures about four centimeters wide. It has curled sepals which have a white background adorned with lavender striations. Its petals are white and flushed with bluish mauve.

-Orchid diplomacy-

Singapore is known for this tradition of naming a new orchid species after a foreign leader or celebrity as part of maintaining goodwill and deepening diplomatic ties between Singapore and other countries.

Previous Philippine presidents Rodrigo Duterte, Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III, and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo also had orchids named after them when they had their state visits in Singapore.

