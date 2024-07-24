President Marcos urges swift relief as Typhoon Carina and monsoon batter the Philippines

Manila, July 24, 2024 –

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has urged government agencies to prioritize assistance to isolated areas affected by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the intensified southwest monsoon, known locally as “habagat,” which continue to bring heavy rains to parts of the country.

In a briefing held at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Marcos commended the government’s response efforts thus far. He instructed the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) to maintain their relief operations, particularly in the most vulnerable regions.

“You [DSWD] work with the OCD so that you can focus your attention on those areas that we will have to service that are presently isolated,” Marcos said.

The President also called on the OCD to swiftly identify these critical areas and emphasized the importance of ensuring that all affected residents “have everything that they need.”

“That is very important because they have not eaten for days. So as soon as possible, our supplies should be ready when we come in because they are our priority. These are critical situations,” he added.

Earlier, the President said some PHP2.88 billion prepositioned assistance is on standby.

A state of calamity has been declared in Manila, unlocking funds for relief efforts, after the state weather forecaster issued warnings of “serious flooding” in some areas.

Government offices have been closed and classes suspended, with at least 80 domestic and international flights cancelled. Additionally, tens of thousands of customers have lost power due to the severe weather.

Senior weather specialist Glaiza Escullar explained to AFP that the peak of the rainy season typically occurs in July and August, and the current typhoon in the eastern waters of the Philippines is intensifying the southwest monsoon.

Escullar noted that more than 200 millimeters (nearly eight inches) of rain has fallen in the capital over the past 24 hours, which she described as “not unusual” for this time of year.

(With a report from the Ph News Agency/AFP)